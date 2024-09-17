CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
CureVac Stock Down 4.9 %
CVAC stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.62. CureVac has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 422.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
