Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

