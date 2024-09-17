CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.21 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 833,825 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

