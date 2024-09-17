Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

