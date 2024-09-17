Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,393.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,372.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

