Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,187,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $31,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $418.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

