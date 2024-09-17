Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 30.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,166,000 after buying an additional 130,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 7.1% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EFX opened at $304.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.87 and a 200-day moving average of $258.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

