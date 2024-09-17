Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 771 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
