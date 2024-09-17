Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $149.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

