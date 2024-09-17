Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,200 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,992,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1 %

TOL stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

