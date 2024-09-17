Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

