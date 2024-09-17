Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $378,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UiPath by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UiPath by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 232,700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UiPath by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,409 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

PATH stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

