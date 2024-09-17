Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $433,000 Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Elme Communities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.03%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

