Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

