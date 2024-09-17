Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,367,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $348,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,367,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,144. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.