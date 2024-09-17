Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,760,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,900,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 100,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in American States Water by 685.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

