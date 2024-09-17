Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,658,000 after purchasing an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,641,000 after buying an additional 211,111 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 17.1 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

