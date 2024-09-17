Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 52 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.74.

Shares of ARGX opened at $537.94 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $554.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.20 and its 200-day moving average is $428.02.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

