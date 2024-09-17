Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $128,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.