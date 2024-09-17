Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AIV opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 113.14%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

