Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Shares Down 14.6%

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Defence Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.
About Defence Therapeutics
Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.
