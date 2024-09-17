DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 23,689 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $143.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.65 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

