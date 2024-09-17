DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 41.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 68.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,931,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5,567.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.