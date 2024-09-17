DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after buying an additional 3,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,203,000 after buying an additional 1,647,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

