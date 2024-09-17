DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.70 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

