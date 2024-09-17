DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,771 shares of company stock worth $1,463,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

F5 Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $213.42 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $213.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

