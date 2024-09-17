DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,777 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

