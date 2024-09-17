DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,091 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $343.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

