Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $112.23 and last traded at $112.97. 2,049,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,355,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.30.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $172,144,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,582,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

