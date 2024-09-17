Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares changing hands.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY)
Desarrolladora Homex, SAB. de C.V. (Homex) is a vertically integrated home development company. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of entry-level housing in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of middle-income housing in Mexico. Homex operates in Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY)
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.