Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 686,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 289,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Docebo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Docebo by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Docebo by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 264,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

