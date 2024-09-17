DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Short Interest Update

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

DoorDash stock opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,769 shares of company stock worth $34,760,113. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

