Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 14,474.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.8 %

LPG opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

