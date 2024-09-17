Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $117.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $445,116. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.