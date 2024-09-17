Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director William Radford Lovett II Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $264,332.22.
  • On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.
  • On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $6,718,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $1,570,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.