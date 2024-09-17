Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director William Radford Lovett II Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $6,718,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $1,570,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.