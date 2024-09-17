Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNB. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

