DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after buying an additional 156,339 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

