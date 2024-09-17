dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Jean-Pierre Colin Sells 54,148 Shares

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 54,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$10,829.60.

Jean-Pierre Colin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Jean-Pierre Colin sold 79,185 shares of dynaCERT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$13,303.08.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

Shares of DYA stock opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. dynaCERT Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

