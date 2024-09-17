Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.