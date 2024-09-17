e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $113.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.84. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.