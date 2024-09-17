East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 5,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
East Resources Acquisition Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
