Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,067,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $878.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

