Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.