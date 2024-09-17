enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Down 1.8%

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$5.05. 247,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 204,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

enCore Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.94. The company has a market cap of C$932.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.19.

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 58.43%. The firm had revenue of C$7.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$70,513.60. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

