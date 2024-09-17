Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,302.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of EERGF opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Energean has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

