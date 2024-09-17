Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245,285 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.