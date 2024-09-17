Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,137 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 940,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $110,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

