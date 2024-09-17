Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 147,215 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Hershey worth $143,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $200.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $213.72.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

