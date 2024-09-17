Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 173,884 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.21% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $135,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.05. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.