Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,745 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Diageo worth $142,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

